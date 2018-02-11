Sign up for a place at annual conference

Northumberland Tourism’s annual conference, which sets out ways to best promote the county, is taking place next month.

The event, at Matfen Hall on Thursday, March 8, will feature presentations and interactive workshops, including an update on Northumberland Tourism’s marketing plans for 2018-19.

A Northumberland Tourism spokeswoman said: “Tourism plays a vital role as Northumberland’s second-largest industry, employing more than 11,700 people and having an economic impact of £852million.

“It is crucial that Northumberland Tourism and our partners work together to continuously develop our tourism offer and further raise our profile nationally and internationally. Our conference is an opportunity for you to be involved with our future plans and to network with other tourism-related businesses.”

Entry is £20 (excluding VAT), including buffet lunch. To book a place email sally.jones@north umberlandtourism.co.uk or call 01670 794520.