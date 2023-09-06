Sight loss open day comes to Alnwick

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Alnwick Macular Society Support Group, in partnership with leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, has organised an open day, which takes place at the at Lindisfarne Centre, on Monday, September 25 from 10am-1pm.

The event will offer information about age-related macular degeneration (AMD), for which there is no cure, and highlight the wide range of support available to people living in the local area with this and other macular conditions.

On the day, members of the Alnwick Macular Society Support Group will be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities, how it helps people with macular conditions and additional support available in the area for people with vision loss.

Macular Society support group members attend their local support group for friendship and advice

In addition, representatives from organisations including Northumberland Vison, Optelec, Vison Aid and Guide Dogs will attend to provide information on sight loss support services available locally.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Macular Society regional manager, Lucinda Hardy, said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help offered by the Alnwick group. We would like anyone affected by macular disease to come along and meet others in the same situation.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and tips. Peer to peer support can be so helpful – our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us on Monday, 25 September to find out more, or come to one of our monthly meetings. Friends, family and carers are welcome to join us too.”

The Alnwick support group meets at Lindisfarne Centre on the last Monday of each month. It is one of more than 400 groups of its kind all over the UK and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular disease.

For more information on the group, please contact Lucinda on 07517 544 027 or email [email protected]