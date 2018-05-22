Showing the red card to racial hate

Year 6 pupils at Shilbottle Primary were the only school from Northumberland attending a Show Racism the Red Card day.

They were given the exciting opportunity to join other schools from Durham and Newcastle at St James’ Park for this event with Newcastle United Football Club and Show Racism the Red Card.

The children began the day with a series of workshops based around racism and hate crimes, with the aim of tackling racism in society.

The workshops were followed by a fascinating tour of the football stadium, led by Newcastle United staff.

This allowed the children to visit the home and away changing rooms and even sit in the pitch-side dugouts.

At the end of the day, the children enjoyed a Q&A with representatives from Durham Police, Newcastle United Women’s Football Club and local organisations with a passion to educate communities on the subject of racism.