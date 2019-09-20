Showcase will be at the art of village's weekend exhibition

'Rainbow', an example of some of the local art that will be exhibited at Shilbottle Showcase.

Taking place in Shilbottle Community Hall, exhibitors include artists from the hall’s Recreational Art Group, the Clootie Group and the Women’s Institute, as well as local children and local people who have been creating for years and those who have recently started.

There will be exhibits of watercolours, abstract acrylics, etchings, card making, ceramics, textiles, knitting, decoupage and more!

The public will be able to call along to the event and meet ‘Gerry the Giraffe’, an exhibit created by a local amateur artist.

And some of the exhibitors will also be demonstrating their art and may offer the opportunity for people to have a go themselves (a additional charge may apply).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition will be open to the public during the day on Friday and Saturday with the opportunity to purchase some unique and original artwork.

Refreshments will be available throughout the exhibition times along with a raffle and cakes.

As part of the ‘Shilbottle Showcase’, organisers are also delighted to have local musicians Avril Huntly, Ami Huntly, Ernie Coe, Kathryn Davidson Armstrong, Fiona Charlton and Adrian Ions providing the music at the ‘Cheese, Wine and Music’ evening on the Friday.

Those attending will have the opportunity to view the exhibition and purchase the art.

This is a ticketed event with the ticket price including a glass of wine and light buffet. There will be a cash bar and raffle on the evening.

Everyone is invited to come along and see what others have created, purchase some original pieces of art, have a go at some of the crafts on offer and be inspired to get creative.