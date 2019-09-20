Showcase will be at the art of village's weekend exhibition
The first ‘Shilbottle Showcase’ event taking place over the weekend of October 4 and 5 will display the talents of local artists and crafters of all ages.
Taking place in Shilbottle Community Hall, exhibitors include artists from the hall’s Recreational Art Group, the Clootie Group and the Women’s Institute, as well as local children and local people who have been creating for years and those who have recently started.
There will be exhibits of watercolours, abstract acrylics, etchings, card making, ceramics, textiles, knitting, decoupage and more!
The public will be able to call along to the event and meet ‘Gerry the Giraffe’, an exhibit created by a local amateur artist.
And some of the exhibitors will also be demonstrating their art and may offer the opportunity for people to have a go themselves (a additional charge may apply).
The exhibition will be open to the public during the day on Friday and Saturday with the opportunity to purchase some unique and original artwork.
Refreshments will be available throughout the exhibition times along with a raffle and cakes.
As part of the ‘Shilbottle Showcase’, organisers are also delighted to have local musicians Avril Huntly, Ami Huntly, Ernie Coe, Kathryn Davidson Armstrong, Fiona Charlton and Adrian Ions providing the music at the ‘Cheese, Wine and Music’ evening on the Friday.
Those attending will have the opportunity to view the exhibition and purchase the art.
This is a ticketed event with the ticket price including a glass of wine and light buffet. There will be a cash bar and raffle on the evening.
Everyone is invited to come along and see what others have created, purchase some original pieces of art, have a go at some of the crafts on offer and be inspired to get creative.
The invitation has gone out to the whole community to call along and support the village’s local artists.