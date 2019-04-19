SHOW: Well worth the time given

The Alnwick Spring Show committee would like to thank the many individuals and organisations who contributed financially, in kind, and with their time to help make the 13th Alnwick Spring Show such a sight to behold.

To all who entered, winner or not, your efforts go together to make a colourful, creative whole that is worth a few hours of anyone’s time.

It certainly drew the crowds to Willowburn last Saturday.

It’s impossible to thank everyone by name, but we would like to mention our major sponsors.

They are: Adam Douglas Legal, Alnwick Town Council, Blackshaws, The Coach Inn at Lesbury, Flowers by Julie, Gordon Castle, Her Grace, the Duchess of Northumberland, Hobberlaw Plants, Pets at Home, Pottergate Pantry and Sainsbury’s.

Finally, we would like to thank all who came and visited the show.

We hope you enjoyed it and will consider coming along next year, either as visitor or exhibitor.

Gill Starkey

Show Co-ordinator