Show some love for our feathered friends

Residents are being encouraged to show some love to our feathered friends.

Valentine’s Day marks the start of the 21st annual National Nest Box Week.

As part of the week, people are encouraged to put up a next box ahead of the breeding season to provide a family home for birds.

The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) has produced a next box guide with information on different types of boxes, where to site them, how to make them, and monitoring them.

Hazel Evans, BTO Nest Box Challenge organiser, said: “It is amazing how much of a difference can be made by the simple act of putting up a nest box.

“Two of our closest bird neighbours, the house sparrow and starling, have shown dramatic declines in recent years. By putting up a nest box we can help provide the space they need to build a nest.”

For more visit www.bto.org/about-birds/nnbw/buy-a-box

For more information on how to monitor your nest box once it is occupied, please visit www.bto.org/volunteer-surveys/nbc