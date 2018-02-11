Shoppers support SHAK

Kind-hearted shoppers helped to raise thousands of pounds to support Alnwick-based dog sanctuary SHAK.

Charity founder Stephen Wylie said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the staff and customers of Pets at Home Cramlington for their amazing support through December’s Santa Paws appeal. Customers were asked to donate towards buying a dog a Christmas dinner when they were buying goods. The customers were extremely generous and the staff showed amazing support to raise an incredible £4,675.50.

“We are so grateful to everyone who made this possible as the fact the money was raised at the most difficult time of year means more than I can really put into words.”

For more details about SHAK, visit www.shak.org.uk