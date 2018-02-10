Shoppers help raise money for the Legion

Shoppers at Sainsbury’s Alnwick store have raised £4,881 for The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, by donating in store last October and November.

It takes the total raised by Sainsbury’s customers across the UK to more than £3million in 2017.

As one of The Royal British Legion’s largest corporate partners, Sainsbury’s Alnwick welcomed Poppy Appeal volunteer collectors in store to raise vital funds for the charity.

Customers were also able to donate their old £1 coins, which have gone out of circulation.

In 2017, Sainsbury’s also marked the Centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele through sales of a commemorative pin badge, which can still be bought online through the Sainsbury’s website.

Gerry Storey, Alnwick store manager, said: “Our community always gets behind the Poppy Appeal and each year our customers and colleagues continue to dig deep to support the charity.

“We’re thrilled to have raised such a huge amount for The Royal British Legion.”