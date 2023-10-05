Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, photographed grime in the shop’s fridges during a recent visit.

They said: “We did our shopping at Asda Ashington and I found loads of mould within their fridges and freezers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was glass, human hairs, mould spores, and rubbish built up inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopper found the fridges to be unclean. (Photo by source)

“Something needs to be done as this is the only big supermarket in Ashington.”

Responding to the complaint, an Asda spokesperson said: “We have robust cleaning processes in place to ensure that our stores are clean and tidy, so we are disappointed to see that we have not met our high standards on this occasion.