Shopper at Asda in Ashington finds 'glass, human hairs, mould spores' in fridges

Asda says it has taken action after a customer at its supermarket in Ashington complained about the store’s cleanliness.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST
A shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, photographed grime in the shop’s fridges during a recent visit.

They said: “We did our shopping at Asda Ashington and I found loads of mould within their fridges and freezers.

“There was glass, human hairs, mould spores, and rubbish built up inside.

The shopper found the fridges to be unclean. (Photo by source)The shopper found the fridges to be unclean. (Photo by source)
“Something needs to be done as this is the only big supermarket in Ashington.”

Responding to the complaint, an Asda spokesperson said: “We have robust cleaning processes in place to ensure that our stores are clean and tidy, so we are disappointed to see that we have not met our high standards on this occasion.

“We would like to reassure customers that the store has since been cleaned and we would ask that if any customer has any concerns, they immediately make one of our colleagues aware so they can look into it.”

