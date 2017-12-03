Shop makes stock and volunteer appeal

An Alnwick charity shop is appealing for the perfect Christmas present – more volunteers and more stock.

MIND – the mental-health charity, has premises on Bondgate Within and the shop’s manager, Helen McMillan, is keen to attract more donations for the store.

She said: “We are very low on donations and welcome as much stock as possible – clothing, shoes, books, bric-a-brac and good-quality toys.

“If you are a UK tax-payer, we can claim an extra 25 per cent back on your donations by joining our Gift Aid scheme.

“We are also looking for more volunteers. No experience is necessary and you will receive training and can work towards an NVQ.”

Anyone who is interested should pop into the shop or call 01665 798291.