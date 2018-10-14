Shocking pictures of emaciated staffie found abandoned in North Shields

Severely emaciated, so thin all her ribs stick out, unable to stand or walk and covered in fleas, this poor dog was found abandoned in a desperate state in North Shields.

The white Staffordshire Bull Terrier, named Ayma by the veterinary staff, was discovered by a member of the public at about 6am on Friday morning (October 12) on a grassy embankment near Howden Road, close to the A187.

She was immediately put on fluids and given some food, but wasn't expected to pull through the night. She somehow made it, but, sadly, Ayma was so ill, she to be put to sleep last night (Saturday).

The RSPCA is now appealing for information to find out how she got into such an appalling state.

RSPCA inspector Cathy Maddison, who is investigating the case, said she didn't know how Ayma was still alive when she was found.

“No matter how long I do this job, nothing quite prepares you for seeing a dog at this level of emaciation," said Cathy."What is even more heartbreaking is just how lovely and friendly she was, despite what she had been through.

“She was found by a member of the public who spotted her wrapped in an old towel. The kind member of the public scooped her up and we were contacted. He told me he was on his way to get ready for a job interview when he stopped what he was doing to help, which really shows the kindness of members of the public.”

The staffie was around four years old, she wasn't microchipped and was crawling in fleas, despite wearing a brown flea collar.

A check-over at the vets found that she weighed just over six kilos, less than half the 16kg she should weigh as an adult dog.

“We are now appealing for information to try to find out how she came to be abandoned," said Cathy. "If anyone recognises her, or has any information which may help our investigation, please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”