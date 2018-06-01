Shining the spotlight on SHAK old-timer – Bully the Staffie

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Over the last few weeks, SHAK has welcomed some major rescues, including one dog who was saved from a Russian kill shelter.

Cases like this demonstrate just how important the sanctuary is and the vital work that it does each and every day.

But for all the new arrivals, there are also the dogs who have been under SHAK’s watch for a much longer period of time.

And in this week’s column, the charity’s founder Stephen Wylie and team member Amy shine a spotlight on ‘old-timer’ Bully.

They said: “It has been such a busy period of late with five of our dogs moving onto other rescues, but then three others arriving, needing us to start from scratch.

“With so many coming and going, we always make sure we don’t forget about our old-timers.

“Bully is one of our long-term SHAK residents. You are probably wondering why he is called Bully.

“He certainly lived up to his name when he first arrived at SHAK, causing chaos whenever he could and often with a swear word in front of the word Bully.

“Despite his big reputation though, Bully is the most cuddliest, full of mischief and friendliest little Staffie you’ll meet. He stays in one of our kennels which looks out into the fields, which we think he spends most of his days dreaming of running in.

“He’s a lovable rogue and most definitely one of many volunteers’ favourite in the kennels, keeping everyone entertained by bringing one of his many soft cuddly toys on a walk and finding a hiding place to bury his teddy by using his nose to dig a hole in a hedge or under a tree. He is a clever boy.

“Bully, however, is reaching that age of retirement, he’s slowly getting more grey hairs and isn’t as much of a ‘bully’ as he once was.

“Recently, he enjoyed a well-deserved night away with Brad and Amy, letting the old boy enjoy the warmth of a home and some cheeky sausages he couldn’t help but give a paw for.

“Regardless of where Brad wanted to sit, Bully spent the majority of the night on Amy’s knee enjoying the simple things most dogs take for granted – a cuddle with their human friend.

“You may ask why we are telling you all of this, as this isn’t an appeal to find Bully a home. Well, we are just simply sharing this beautiful boy with you all so you can get a glimpse of how amazing all our dogs are, including the ones who have been here for years and sometimes miss the exposure the new arrivals get.

“In saying that, if the correct home with a very experienced owner came along, then it is something we would consider.”

Today, SHAK is hosting a Green Dog Walkers event at its HQ at Greenwell Road, Alnwick.

It will run from 11.30am to 2.30pm, with a dog walk starting at 12.30pm.

The Green Dog Walkers scheme is a Northumberland County Council initiative to encourage responsible dog ownership.

For more details, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/greendogwalkers