Shining a light on workplace equality

A special social-inclusion event, to help promote equality and diversity, has been held at HMP Northumberland.

Staged on Tuesday, September 25, it was part of the recent National Inclusion Week, which raised awareness of the importance of inclusion in the workplace and the benefits of having a diverse workforce.

Amble Mayor Craig Weir, Mary Davidson, from Churches Together, and Coun Jeff Watson.

Communications manager Steve Baker said: “This event was the prison’s opportunity to ensure that people feel valued, respected, listened to and able to challenge. It’s about recognising and valuing the differences we each bring to the workplace and creating an environment where everyone has equal access to opportunities.”

There were stalls from various departments at the prison, shining a light on the ongoing work within HMP Northumberland.

External partners from the local community, including Amble Mayor Craig Weir, former Warkworth Parish Council chairman Jeff Watson and Mary Davidson, from Churches Together, also attended.

Supporting organiser Lorna Stewart-Hook said: “This highlighted the amazing work that staff at HMP Northumberland do, which often goes unrecognised, and provided external partners the chance to see what work goes on within a prison environment.”

Lorna has recently been shortlisted in the National Inclusive Companies Awards for Diversity Champion in the Private Sector for her work with the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) residents in HMP Northumberland. Lorna, shortlisted from more than 1,000 nominees, also launched the Northumberland Pride event, which was staged in Alnwick earlier this year.

The awards ceremony will be held in November in Manchester.