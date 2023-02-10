Shilbottle resident wins wildlife prize
Shilbottle resident Jane Johnston has won a Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s prize draw which she entered after attending an herbal medicine workshop at Northumberlandia.
Although nature loving Jane is absolutely thrilled with her prize of a collection of wildlife books, she has decided to pass them on to her granddaughter when she is old enough, in the hope that she will be encouraged to take an interest in her local wildlife.
She was presented with her prize by Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Caz McMahon at its Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre where she is a frequent visitor.