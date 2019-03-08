Sharing the story of Hauxley

A Northumberland TV presenter has come home to help lift the lid on how National Lottery funding is spent locally.

Pete Graves, who works for Sky Sports, is presenting a series of documentaries focusing on projects which have made an impact on their communities with the help of Lottery cash.

Each of the four episodes in the online mini-series, Untold Stories: Northumberland, is dedicated to an initiative which is using the funding to make a significant difference locally.

The next episode, to be released across the National Lottery’s social channels on Monday, is about Hauxley Nature Reserve.

The Northumberland Wildlife Trust reserve features the Wildlife Discovery Centre, built by an army of volunteers following a £522,600 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Pete said: “I am so proud to call Northumberland home - and after visiting each of the incredible projects featured in Untold Stories: Northumberland, I’m even prouder.

“Having the chance to see first-hand the impact they have on the local community and people’s lives, has been brilliant. I hope people across the area are as moved and inspired as I am after watching the series.”

Other projects in the min-series are the Blyth Tall Ship, which sees young people in the area recruited to restore an original tall ship; Museums Northumberland’s bait, an art therapy projec;t and Hexham Youth Initiative, a safe space for young people across the Hexham area.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “We are passionate about supporting projects and initiatives that we know have a real, tangible impact on people’s lives. Untold Stories: Northumberland sheds a light on the brilliant initiatives – and the local people behind them – that are using National Lottery funding to make a significant difference. ”

In 2017, the National Lottery invested more than £5million into local good causes in Northumberland, and since 1994 has funded more than 3,800 in the area.

Untold Stories: Northumberland can be seen on Facebook: @LotteryGoodCauses; YouTube: @LotteryGoodCauses; Twitter: @LottoGoodCauses; and Instagram:@nationallotterygoodcauses