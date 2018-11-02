Share your views on the development of the town

Residents are being invited to play their part in how Alnwick develops over the coming years.

Highway improvements, an update on the refurbishment of the Playhouse and the future of the former Duchess’s Community High School site will all be discussed at a community drop-in event in the town.

The event, on delivering the Neighbourhood Plan for Alnwick, is being organised by the Alnwick Forum, a partnership between Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council.

The drop-in is being held at the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, November 17, between 10am and 4pm and all are welcome.

Among the projects being highlighted and up for discussion are the former high school site on Howling Lane and the Lindisfarne Middle School site.

Staff from the county council’s highways team will be seeking views on improvements to Narrowgate, while visitors can get an update on the Playhouse and see plans for the new layout.

Forum members and Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore said: “The Alnwick Forum is more than just a place to discuss ideas.

“With town and county councillors at its heart and officers in support, it will make things happen for our town.”

Coun Richard Wearmouth, the county council’s Cabinet member for economic development, added: “We’ve seen from our Morpeth drop-ins how passionate local residents are about their home town and I’m confident this event will generate a lot of interesting views and ideas.

“This kind of approach involving the local community is something we’re looking to replicate in towns across the county.”

The county council owns a number of important sites in Alnwick, and it is hoped the forum will help ensure their future use is fully considered and discussed.

Mayor of Alnwick, Coun Alan Symmonds, said: “This is an important consultation event which will be looking to obtain views about the future use of some really important sites in the town.

“I am looking forward to hearing what people think is possible at sites such as the former Lindisfarne Middle School and former high school site at Howling Lane.”