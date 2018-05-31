Share your views at a Lunch with Labour

Rothbury Area Labour Group is inviting residents to its Lunch with Labour event.

The free session will take place tomorrow, at the village’s Jubilee Hall, from 12.45pm to 2pm.

A spokesman for the group said: “We’ll be listening closely to what matters to you, locally and nationally.

“Whether it’s potholes, the NHS, local services and amenities, transport, schools, social care or something else, we want to know your views, and all are welcome.

“We will also be there with online resources to offer help to resolve issues you may have as residents of Northumberland. We are very much looking forward to the first of what is hoped to be a regular, fantastic event in Rothbury.

“Come and speak to the Labour Party about our plans for Rothbury and the rest of Northumberland and get a delicious free lunch at the same time.”