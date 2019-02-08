Share your memories of life in our county for Northumberland Day

People are being asked to share their memories of life in Northumberland as part of an annual event.

The organisers of Northumberland Day, an annual celebration of the county, have launched The Big Northumberland Day Memory Bank to help ensure Northumberland’s past, and its heritage, are not lost forever.

They have built up a stock of hundreds of plain matchboxes, minus matches, so that participants can write their memory on to the matchbox.

The matchboxes will then be picked up and a visual display of memories will be created, so that all can come along and share in the nostalgia, by seeing what people wrote.

They have also designated March 21 as Matchbox Memory Day, which is also National Memory Day. Special activities will take place in schools, participating care homes and other venues.

The third Northumberland Day takes place on Sunday, May 26 this year, with two weeks of celebrations across the county.

The handmade Helen Grierson-designed glass Northumbie Awards and Hearts of Achievement will be on offer for the third year, with present award holders such as Beadnell Village, Melanie’s Tea Room at Newbiggin, Headway Arts in Blyth, the Angel of Corbridge, Taste of Northumbria in Alnwick, and Allendale Primary School all vying to retain their awards.

Runners-up such as John Emery, organiser of Ashington Rocks, George and Ailsa Shiel, of Golden Gate Boat Tours at Seahouses, and Norham Village will all be trying to go one better this time round.

The Northumberland Day Flag Challenge will again be testing the imagination and tenacity of Northumbrians, as it challenges them to be pictured with a Northumberland flag in the most unusual setting or way.

Last year saw the flag taken to Japan and also flown from the back of a camel in Morocco.

Organiser Jane Hunt of Catapult PR, said: “Contrary to popular opinion, we have no funding other than that which my own company, Langley Castle and other kind sponsors contribute. Similarly, we are not aligned to any political party, as has been suggested.

“Northumberland Day is about people getting involved because they want to celebrate, are proud to do so, and recognise that a strong community is the foundation of quality of life.

“Those who have taken part over the past two years will tell you that it is enormous fun, richly rewarding and truly memorable.

“Last year’s social media posts by Northumbrians led to responses from Northumbrians in exile, stating how jealous they were not to be in the county! That says it all.

“We shall be creating many more memories this year, but also banking memories through our Big Northumberland Day Memory Bank initiative, giving our community celebrations new depth and meaning.”

Sponsors are being sought for various elements of the Northumberland Day campaign.

Anyone interested in supporting their county and their community can contact Jane Hunt at 2019@northumberlandday.co.uk

Details of Northumberland Day are at www.northumberlandday.co.uk , where a special page for the submission of stories and memories has also been created. Event information can be submitted, free of charge, to 2019@northumberlandday.co.uk