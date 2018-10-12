SHAK opens the doors of new charity shop

The latest instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

SHAK’s new charity shop, selling a range of items and designed to raise cash for the sanctuary, has opened its doors.

The outlet, based at Bowes Street, Blyth, launched last Saturday, with the help of Keith Dodds, who dressed as a Storm Trooper and Marga Johnson, as Woofles.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “This project has taken months to get to this stage, with a lot of hard work, sweat and worry on a daily basis, but it’s something we are very proud of. The support this idea has had has been amazing, with some incredible generosity along the way.

“I’d like to say a special thank-you to Joan Brittlebank, who has put her heart and soul into making it all happen.

“Thank you to Rachel for giving up holidays to help search for just the right furniture to fit the shop out. I’d also like to thank Ann Ray for amazing generosity in buying us a steamer and a new carpet, Northumbria Flooring and Furniture for doing us such an amazing deal and Stephen Adams, the carpet fitter.

“Thanks to all the members of the SHAK team and the voluntary team who have come forward to man the shop when it’s open.

“For the whole of October, we are asking customers to donate treats and tinned dog food in the donation bin inside the store, that way the dogs get something to enjoy from this special occasion.”