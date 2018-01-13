SHAK launches appeal to help it buy wormer

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

SHAK has launched a fund-raising appeal to help it purchase much-needed worming tablets for the animals in its care.

The dog sanctuary, which is currently looking after and rehabilitating around 70 furry friends, is trying to raise in the region of £350 – and is urging the public to support the cause.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “Christmas seems a million miles away now and as we head into January it’s time that we start to make plans for the year ahead. One thing we always try to keep on top of, but at great expense, is flea and worming treatments.

“With always running with about 70 dogs you can imagine how expensive that can be. We have decided that to start the year we are going to worm every dog in January, which will help us begin the quarterly cycle required. However, to do this we really need your help.

“We are looking to buy a high-quality wormer online and have always used Drontal. From Animed Direct, we can purchase one tablet that will treat a dog up to 35kgs for £4.90. Multiply that by 70 and you can see how much it will all cost – a whopping £343.

“So we have launched our worming appeal and have set a target of £350 in case we get any new arrivals. To donate, you can send a payment via two different methods: PayPal to shak@shak.org.uk (please mark it wormers), or a cheque made payable to SHAK (please write wormers on the back) to SHAK Greenwell Road, Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 1HB.

“Our dogs’ health is extremely important to us and regular treatments help us treat them as if they were our own pets. Thank you in advance for your support.”