SHAK is looking for a loving home for ‘sweet boy’ Caesar

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

SHAK is looking to find a loving forever home for one of the dogs in its care.

The charity is appealing to find new owners for Caesar.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “Caesar has been with us for a couple weeks now and really is a sweet boy.

“He arrived absolutely terrified having spent a lot of time living outside in a garden.

“We are told he is only about 12 months old so still has a lot to learn about life, but he seems happy with us and is gradually making new friends.

“He shares a kennel with Pyper – a Saluki-cross who arrived at SHAK over the festive period and featured in the Gazette a few weeks ago. The two boys are definitely best buddies.

“I’m delighted to say that Pyper is moving on to his new home soon so it is now time to step up the search for a place for this little man.

“We would like Caesar to have somewhere to share with another dog to show him the ropes and an environment where he isn’t on his own for too long as there may initially be some separation anxiety, but with a little bit of reassuring he will make somebody an amazing friend.”

If anyone is interest in fostering Caesar, send an email to foreverfoster@shak.org.uk to receive an application form.