SHAK gets the keys for its first charity shop

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

A new chapter in the history of SHAK is being written, as the sanctuary has taken the keys for what will become its first charity shop.

The premises, in Blyth, will be something completely different to the usual high-street charity shops, according to SHAK founder Stephen Wylie.

The outlet will also provide a new food and bedding drop-off point and SHAK is looking to recruit volunteers to lend a hand.

Posting on the SHAK website last Wednesday, Stephen said: ‘Today is a very special day as I’m delighted to announce our first step onto the retail ladder. Today we picked up the keys for our first shop in Bowes Street, Blyth, and now the work begins. Continuing on from our very successful boutique days, we have an alternative vision as to how the retailing experience in a charity shop should be.

‘Selling high quality second-hand clothes and some interesting goods, as well as SHAK merchandise, our shop will be something completely different from the usual charity shops on the high street.

‘We will also release details soon as to where and when people can start to donate stock, but please note we will not be selling books, CDs, DVDs or bric-a-brac.

‘This is an exciting progression for us and will also provide a new food and bedding drop-off point and an excellent chance for events and to meet team members.

‘If anybody is interested in helping in the shop, please contact retail@shak.org.uk’