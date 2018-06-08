SHAK dogs pack their bags for a break from kennel life

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Two SHAK dogs recently enjoyed some home comforts, when they got to spend time away from kennel life.

Rusty and Mona – both Staffies – packed their bags for the weekend, as they had a mini break with members of the SHAK team.

Rusty stayed at the home of Amy and Brad, while Mona went to stay with Jill.

Charity founder Stephen Wylie said: “For Rusty, this was perhaps the first chance of some kind of holiday.

“He came to us a while ago having been left in a house on his own for weeks, with only a friend of the owner going in to feed him once a day. The owner had fled through domestic abuse. For no fault of his own, Rusty was alone and arrived with a serious fear of men.

“Now, he is doing exceptionally well and learning to trust and he is such a loving little man.

“We would love to see Rusty in a home, but it would have to be one with no other dogs and very experienced with Staffordshire bull terriers. If you would like to discuss this further, email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk for an application form.

“Mona was another very lucky SHAK dog, as she got to spend the weekend at Jill’s house. Mona has been there before, but this time she really felt at home.

“Mona is a complex character who has progressed so far in our care and even more so since she retreated to the quieter and more relaxing SHAK 2.

“Her time away showed that, despite all of her troubles, she can still enjoy the simple things that we all take for granted.

“Breaks like this are so valuable to our dogs. I want to thank Amy, Brad and Jill for giving them this opportunity.”