SHAK delight as worming appeal smashes target

A fund-raising appeal to help Alnwick-based dog sanctuary SHAK purchase much-needed worming tablets for the animals in its care has smashed its target – and Gazette readers have been thanked for their help.

Two weeks ago, we publicised the charity’s campaign to collect £350 to buy enough medication to treat its 70 or so pooches during January.

But thanks to people’s generosity, £1,265 has poured in for the cause.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, including Gazette readers – I am blown away by the support.

“The total as it stands right now exceeds our wildest dreams and not only means that we can worm our 70 dogs this month, but we almost have enough money to worm 70 dogs for an entire year.”

Stephen added: “It continues to be manic with me receiving approximately two to three requests a day to take in dogs. That was different on Sunday when I was asked to help a Caucasian Shepherd that was shot dead by police in Teesside.

“The plea came too late as the geographic difference and weather conditions meant I could never get there in time, even if I was allowed to try to save him.”