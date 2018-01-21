SHAK Boutique to run regularly after successful event

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

The team at SHAK is delighted to announce that the fund-raising SHAK Boutique will now be operating as an ongoing venture, due to the enormous success of the pop-up festive boutique in December.

The initiative sells pre-loved and new clothes, accessories and cosmetics, with all of the money raised going to help the dogs in SHAK’s care.

Following the Christmas event – which raised around £3,500 – the boutique will now run at the charity’s HQ along Greenwell Road, Alnwick, two days a week to begin with (days still to be announced) and hopefully full-time in the future.

All items will be available for posting out if people can’t get to HQ and the SHAK Boutique Facebook page will serve as a platform to advertise the things for sale.

Donations are always welcome, however the team can only accept new or as-good-as-new clothes, shoes and accessories, and new cosmetics.

A small amount of household items can be accepted, while the Boutique can arrange for large items to be listed on eBay.

○ SHAK is continuing its fund-raising appeal to help it purchase much-needed worming tablets for the dogs in its care.

The charity is trying to raise £350 for the medication. To find out how to donate, visit shak.org.uk and find the worming appeal story.