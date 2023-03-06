Footage from the lifeboat shows rescuers scrambling to reach Shaddah as he desperately paddled against the rising tide.He was hauled onto the boat and dried off before being safely returned to his owner, who was anxiously watching from the shore.Posting the video on the RNLI Facebook page, the charity said: “Shaddah's not the sharpest knife in the drawer, so when he ran into the sea to fetch a ball and then kept going, his owner faced a dilemma – try to rescue Shaddah, or do something else?

“They called the RNLI. If you’re dog walking close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers, put them on a lead. Elsewhere, if they fall in the water or get stuck in mud, don't go after them.“Move to a place they can get to safely, and call - they'll probably get out. If you're worried, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”The RNLI have released footage of the dramatic March 2021 rescue as it launches a safety campaign aimed at dog walkers.A spokesperson said: “It's important to keep yourself safe when walking your dog near the coast.“Keep dogs on leads when close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers.“If your dog goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, don't go in after them. Move to a place your dog can get to safely and call them to you.”