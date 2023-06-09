News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Togston House is on the market with Fine & Country Newcastle and Northumberland for offers over £1.2million.Togston House is on the market with Fine & Country Newcastle and Northumberland for offers over £1.2million.
Togston House is on the market with Fine & Country Newcastle and Northumberland for offers over £1.2million.

Seven-bedroom grade II listed home in Northumberland hits the market

A home that is described as ideal for the equestrian enthusiast at a hamlet near Amble has been put up for sale.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 18:16 BST

Togston House was owned by the Cook family in the 17th and 18th centuries. The grade II listed property has been sympathetically and beautifully renovated and retains many original features, whilst providing the comforts of modern living for family life.

Located in the quiet hamlet of North Togston, it sits in approximately four acres of private gardens and paddocks, with a stable yard with loose boxes, a workshop and extensive outbuildings.

Also including an orchard, a part-walled garden, and a rustic barn, it is perfectly equipped for social gatherings with friends and family all year round.

It is on the market with Fine & Country Newcastle and Northumberland for offers over £1.2million.

There is extensive accommodation in the main house, including a large attic.

1. Togston House 1

There is extensive accommodation in the main house, including a large attic. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Hallway.

2. Togston House 2

Hallway. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

3. Togston House 3

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Study area.

4. Togston House 4

Study area. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthumberlandNewcastle