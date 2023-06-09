A home that is described as ideal for the equestrian enthusiast at a hamlet near Amble has been put up for sale.

Togston House was owned by the Cook family in the 17th and 18th centuries. The grade II listed property has been sympathetically and beautifully renovated and retains many original features, whilst providing the comforts of modern living for family life.

Located in the quiet hamlet of North Togston, it sits in approximately four acres of private gardens and paddocks, with a stable yard with loose boxes, a workshop and extensive outbuildings.

Also including an orchard, a part-walled garden, and a rustic barn, it is perfectly equipped for social gatherings with friends and family all year round.

It is on the market with Fine & Country Newcastle and Northumberland for offers over £1.2million.

