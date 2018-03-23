Services remember world’s seafarers

The world’s oldest maritime welfare charity is asking churches in Alnwick to remember the world’s seafarers in a special service.

Congregations from around the world will take part in Sea Sunday services on July 8, in aid of Sailors’ Society.

Each year, the Christian charity, which celebrated its 200th birthday on Sunday and provides practical, emotional and spiritual welfare support around the world, asks churchgoers to pray and give thanks for the world’s 1.6million seafarers.

It has created a variety of resources for churches, which are free to download at www.seasundayhero.org

Stuart Rivers, Sailors’ Society CEO, said: “Whether they know it or not, the people of Alnwick rely upon seafarers.

“More than 90 per cent of everything we own comes by sea – our clothes, phones, cars – even the bricks that make up our homes.

“All of these goods are brought into the country by seafarers who risk extreme loneliness, dangerous storms and even piracy.

“Holding a Sea Sunday service for Sailors’ Society is a fantastic way of recognising the amazing work seafarers do.”