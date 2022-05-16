Services cancelled after person hit by train between Newcastle and Morpeth

Rail passengers in Northumberland faced extensive delays this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.

By Amanda Bourn
Monday, 16th May 2022, 7:46 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 7:59 pm
LNER announced details of the accident on its Twitter page.

This incident happened early this afternoon between Newcastle and Morpeth, and train operator LNER posted this statement on its Twitter page: “It is with great sadness that due to a person being hit by a train between #Newcastle and #Morpeth, all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Please bear with us, we will update you as soon as we have any further information.”

For the latest information on arrivals and departures, go to https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/live-train-times/

