SERVICE: Postmasters will be missed

We want to thank both postmasters for the years of dedicated help and assistance they have given from behind the Rothbury Post Office counter – much appreciated.

In our experience, there’s never been any situation too difficult for them to help rectify or give advice to customers about.

Canine Partners is so grateful for their kind involvement in collecting used stamps from the kind Rothbury residents in aid of its puppy training appeal. It has made such a huge difference and we will miss you both so much. A big thank you and all the best.

Hopefully, the used stamp collection may continue in the new premises, should a small ‘corner’ be found (fingers crossed), so we can help fund even more puppies for disabled people to receive an amazing dog, transforming more lives.

Not to forget – a big thank you for the kindness of staff at Alnwick Post Office, Hedgeley Services and The Star Inn at Harbottle for also collecting the used stamps for Canine Partners’ appeal.

Eileen Robinson,

Yetlington Farm