Service Children’s Community Choir debut original song at Alnwick Garden with Alnwick Allstars Vocal Group
The Alnwick Allstars Vocal Group invited the service’s children choir for a special day of play and music at the Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei on Saturday. Also joining them were the Morpeth Allstars and the Military Wives Choir from Boulmer.
The group, who have appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, were invited by Alnwick Allstars musical director, Linnea Tormajer, after she was blown away by their performance at last year’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall broadcast on the BBC.
The day was a special one for the service children, who spent the morning playing in Lilidorei before debuting their original song, ‘Seeds of Sunshine’ in the afternoon, which the children wrote with the help of song-writer, Kelly Fort.
Prior to the performance, Benjamin Noble from The Service Children’s Community Choir said: “The thing I am looking forward to the most is the opportunity for the children to sing with the adults, we have just had a rehearsal and the harmonies sound great.”
Alnwick Allstars director, Linnea added: "It’s been such a fantastic day, the children have had an amazing time.
"That’s really what it was all about, to put play at the heart of the day and for them to have fun with their friends and the performance really is secondary to that but when you put the choirs together it does sound absolutely great so we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
The day was made possible through the support of Alnwick mayor, Geoff Watson, and the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman was also in attendance.
Geoff introduced the children’s choir, explaining: “One of the best things about being mayor is I get to do things like this.
"I would like to thank Her Grace, the Duchess of Northumberland for hosting this event and Mark Brassell, the chief executive of the garden. I know that the Duchess and Mark are enthusiastic supporters of the Alnwick Allstars.”
Following the joint aspect of the performance, the service children presented the Allstars with a jar of sweets, to thank them for their kind invitation and ‘for being so sweet’.
