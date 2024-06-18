Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quick-thinking employee at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure in Cramlington sprang into action and performed life-saving CPR.

A local woman was found collapsed in the car park, quickly recognising that the individual was not breathing and had no pulse, ABM Security Officer, Linda, began performing CPR whilst another employee called emergency services.

The paramedics shortly arrived and took over with the shopper transported to Cramlington hospital for further evaluation and treatment after a cardiac arrest.

The customer has made a full recovery following surgery and visited the shopping centre last month to thank the team for saving her life. In an emotional meeting, shopper, Lisa explained how grateful she was to be found and that she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the team.

Security officer Linda with customer Lisa.

"We are incredibly proud of Linda and the team for their heroic actions in saving a life at our shopping centre," said Nick Lambert, Centre Manager. "Their training and quick thinking made all the difference in this situation and we are grateful for their dedication to the safety and well-being of our customers."

Peter Coates, Divisional Director at ABM commented: “Our security team members play a vital role in keeping people safe within the environments they serve. They are the eyes and ears of every facility, which is why it is crucial that their industry leading security expertise are supported by CPR and where possible mental health first aid training. We are proud of Linda’s professional and selfless actions.”