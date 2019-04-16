Security warning to farmers

Neighbourhood police officers across Northumberland are encouraging farmers and rural communities to take extra steps to secure their property – especially around quad bikes.

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges said: “We know quad bikes are an essential part of farming, especially around lambing season, but there are simple steps that people can take to help protect their property and machinery from potential thieves.

“It’s also important for homeowners to keep their property safe and secure by locking windows and doors so that keys can’t be taken for these vehicles.

“These types of items are expensive to replace and can cause significant financial and emotional stress for the victims. We do all we can to tackle these types of crimes but preventive measures can have a huge benefit.”

Steps to secure property can include removing keys from unattended cars, tractors and quad bikes; marking property with postcode or farm name; fitting a tracker device or immobiliser; and recording serial/chassis numbers in case of theft.