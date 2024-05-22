Second teenager dies in hospital after River Tyne tragedy in Northumberland

David Radut, 14, (left) and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, (right) both have both died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A second teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at Northumberland.

A 14-year-old died at the scene near the bridge at Ovingham, on Saturday, May 18. Northumbria Police has now confirmed that a 13-year-old died in hospital on Tuesday.

The teenagers have now been named as David Radut, 14, from Newcastle, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, also from Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the river at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred in the River Tyne near Ovingham Bridge. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained Northumbria Police officers.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison said: “Our sincerest sympathies go to the loved ones of both boys and we will continue to provide whatever support we can at this devastating time.

“Since Saturday, our thoughts and those of the wider community have been with the families and friends of those affected.