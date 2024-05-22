Second teenager dies in hospital after River Tyne tragedy in Northumberland
A 14-year-old died at the scene near the bridge at Ovingham, on Saturday, May 18. Northumbria Police has now confirmed that a 13-year-old died in hospital on Tuesday.
The teenagers have now been named as David Radut, 14, from Newcastle, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, also from Newcastle.
Emergency services were called to the river at around 3.30pm on Saturday.
Parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained Northumbria Police officers.
Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison said: “Our sincerest sympathies go to the loved ones of both boys and we will continue to provide whatever support we can at this devastating time.
“Since Saturday, our thoughts and those of the wider community have been with the families and friends of those affected.
“We would ask that the public continue to respect the privacy of the families both online and in the community.”