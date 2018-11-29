Second phase of homes on Northumberland colliery site up for approval

The second phase of a major housing development on the former Ellington Colliery site is due to be decided next week, with almost 100 homes set for the go-ahead.

The reserved-matters application, featuring the details for 96 further properties on land south of Lynemouth Road, is recommended for approval at Tuesday’s (December 4) meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.

However, this is subject to some outstanding issues related to surface-water drainage being sorted out, as the council’s flood team currently objects to the proposals and is calling for more information.

Other than this, the scheme, which follows the first phase of 99 homes that were approved in December 2016 and are currently under construction, has sparked no objections.

However, the bid must still be decided by councillors as it was submitted by Arch, the council’s regeneration company, which, as of earlier this month, has been replaced by Advance Northumberland.

The whole ex-colliery site plus some agricultural fields benefit from outline permission for up to 400 homes, which was granted in September 2015, with the new football pitches being given full planning permission at the same time.

There is also outline approval for a food store on the development site, with a new reserved-matters application still to come for this element.

Lying to the south and east of the first phase, the 96 homes up for the nod from the committee next week consist of nine two-bedroom bungalows, 19 two-bedroom homes, 14 three-bedroom townhouses, 32 three-bedroom detached properties, 16 four-bedroom detached dwellings and six two-bedroom apartments.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service