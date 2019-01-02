Second decision on Amble development of 185 homes

Plans to build a further 185 houses in Amble are going back before councillors for another decision next week – but are still recommended for approval.

The application, by North East-based developers The Home Group and Mr I Forsyth for land west of Gloster Meadows and south-east of New Hall Farm, goes before Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee for a second time on Tuesday (January 8).

The outline scheme is back because the council has taken the decision that where planning applications have been approved but the permissions not finally signed off, they should be reassessed in light of the Government’s updated planning rulebook, published in the summer.

But planners are still recommending that the councillors back the proposals, which will require a new access off Acklington Road and feature a mix of house types and sizes including one and two-bedroom properties, that were first approved in July last year.

Approval would be subject to a section 106 legal agreement to secure 28 affordable homes on site, a coastal mitigation contribution of £600 per property (a total of £111,000), £495,000 for education and £112,800 for health.

It follows more than 900 homes across three other developments in Amble being given the go-ahead for the second time by the committee last month.

Those outline schemes were for up to 500 homes on land to the south and south-east of James Calvert Spence College (JCSC), off Acklington Road; up to 272 homes on land north-east of Amble Sewage Treatment Works, off Percy Drive; and up to 166 homes west of the A1068, to be known as Hauxley View, which were first approved in September, October and November 2017 respectively.

In relation to the neighbouring sites of the Hauxley View and JCSC bids, there was a change to drop a condition to enable the creation of a link road between the A1068 and Acklington Road, given that it is not required to make the developments acceptable on highways grounds and the prohibitive seven-figure cost.

Nonetheless, the developers of the Acklington Road site, Hindhaugh Homes, has agreed to upgrade the access junction so that it is capable of taking a link road in the future.

