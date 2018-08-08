Second bid for new homes in Northumberland village

A second attempt to build new homes in the centre of one of the most sought-after villages on the Northumberland coast has been lodged.

Plans for seven houses in Alnmouth have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The scheme is for a site behind the Schooner Hotel, which is currently vacant, having previously been used as part of the hotel alongside the squash courts.

Next to the 0.2-hectare site is parking for the apartments which have been created to the rear of the Schooner and it is accessed from Estuary Drive, off Riverside Road.

A previous application – for eight rather than seven homes – was lodged last year but withdrawn in January, due to insufficient information about contaminated land and archaeology.

However, the proposals remain similar, with the aim being ‘to provide choice to the housing market of Alnmouth and the surrounding area’.

A planning statement submitted by George F White on behalf of applicant Mr J Orde adds: ‘The intention is to create spacious layout including a mix of properties, including detached properties, bungalows and townhouses.’

At the bottom of the slope would be three, three-storey townhouses in a terrace (reduced from four).

Moving up the hill, there would be two semi-detached houses and then a detached property, all two-storey.

At the top of the slope would be a single, detached bungalow. All of the units would be set into the hillside to some extent.

The Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership accepts the site could be developed, but has particular concerns about the three-storey block at the south of the site.

Alnmouth Parish Council objected to the first application and county council planners have said that the new scheme will be heard at planning committee (if the officer recommendation is for approval).

The planning statement concludes: ‘The provision of new-build market housing will provide housing solutions for people wishing to live work and invest in the area.

‘It will generate small-scale economic opportunities for local contractors and local job creation, thus contributing to the local economy.

‘As a result, the balance of the economic, environmental and social dimensions of the proposed development would provide for sustainable development.’

The application (18/02275/FUL) can be viewed at https://publicaccess.northumberland.gov.uk/

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service