Second attempt at World Book Day!

The Beast from the East brought widespread school closures, meaning many planned events for World Book Day in Northumberland were put on the back-burner.

As we reported last week, Whittingham C of E Primary School thought of a novel way to ensure the pupils still enjoyed the event.

Longhoughton Primary School pupils Jacob Heys, seven, as Mr Tumnus and Phoebe Cotton, 10, as Nikki from Dork Diaries.

Children were asked to read their favourite book in the snow or an unusual place, wearing their World Book Day costume if they had one so it wouldn’t go to waste. Their posts on social media sparked plenty of interest.

Also last week, Thropton Village First School children and staff celebrated a delayed World Book Day with a David Walliams characters theme.

This week, author and illustrator Helen Stephens joined pupils at Wooler First School for a day of fun to mark the occasion. Her book, How to Hide a Lion, was the theme of the day.

We also asked readers to share their pictures of World Book Day fun and a selection of those photos are also featured here.

Martha Dellbridge, 10, from James Calvert Spence College in Amble, as The Little Mermaid.

Ellie Larson, from Embleton Primary School, as Where's Wally.

Finlay McLaren, nine, from Shilbottle Primary School, as Mr Stink.

Layla from Lowick dressed as the Mad Hatter.

Cerys Williams from Little Flyers Nursery, Longhoughton, as Little Red Riding Hood.

Amy from Lowick dressed as a unicorn.