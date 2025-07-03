The latest winners of the North East Emerging Artist Award at Seaton Delaval Hall have been announced.

Visitors can look forward to seeing work from winning artists David Kenney, Joanna Manousis and Wilfred Sears, who presented their proposals this spring.

In a partnership between the National Trust and independent curator, Matthew Jarratt The North East Emerging Artist Award aims to showcase site specific contemporary art in a historic context and give opportunity to new artists.

Former architect David is based at the Navigator North studio in Stockton-on-Tees. His work explores light and shadows in architectural forms.

David Kenney with The Vanbrugh Perspective. (Credit: National Trust Images - Bec Hughes)

Inspired by Seaton Delaval Hall’s theatrical heritage and playful spirit, The Vanbrugh Perspective will use forced perspective and trompe-l’oeil to create the illusion of an endlessly extending arcade. The installation will appear in the West Wing arcade.

Joanna Manousis is currently undertaking a PhD with the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, exploring mirror-making in cast glass.

Her work Dust and Diamonds will be on display in the Basement’s Beer Cellar. It draws inspiration from the Delavals’ industrial income streams, featuring a cast glass saltshaker and a finial disco-ball.

Wilfred Sears has recently graduated from Newcastle University’s Fine Art undergraduate degree. He is a sculptor working with timber and stone. Before making art, he spent years as a labourer, and that hands-on work continues shapes how he thinks and creates.

Joanna Manousis with Dust and Diamonds. (Credit: National Trust Images - Bec Hughes)

His piece The Seaton Stones will be an interactive stone carving installation inspired by the Delaval family and the hall’s history. The carving process will take place onsite, allowing visitors to watch the work unfold.

Seaton Delaval Hall’s General Manager Emma Thomas said: “It is always a pleasure to announce the winners of the North East Emerging Artist Award.

“But this year’s announcement is particularly pertinent as visitors will be able to enjoy three distinct artworks which all draw inspiration from Seaton Delaval Hall’s architect Sir John Vanbrugh. 2026 marks 300 years since his death and this is one of the ways in which we will mark it.”

Next year will see David, Joanna and Wilfred’s ideas realised, from Wednesday May 13 to Sunday June 21, alongside eight shortlisted artists for the next year of the award.