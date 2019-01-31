Seasons makes return after enforced closure

Nine months since water damage forced its closure, a long-established Alnwick shop is set to reopen.

Seasons, the women’s fashion shop on Narrowgate, will open its doors to customers again on Friday morning.

“It’s not been an easy road back but we’re finally there and looking forward to reopening,” said owner Sue Ellis.

The business has been trading for 28 years – 20 in its current location – but was forced to close due to water damage on April 24 last year.

Recalling the event, Sue explained: “It’s a very old building with apartments above the shop.

“That morning we walked in and the water met us at the door. It had come through the ceiling and caused lots of damage.”

It took several months to sort out insurance matters so it was October by the time builders were able to get in to carry out repairs.

“My husband’s quite handy so he’s also been a big help in getting it done out,” she said.

However, the enforced closure has enabled Sue to start up again with a new focus.

“We’ll still be selling women’s clothes with a focus on quality and personal service but it will be a bit more modern,” she said.

“We used to do wedding outfits but that trade died down so we’re offering something a bit more casual.”

She admitted: “It feels like it’s been a long time so there are the same anxieties there as there were many years ago in wanting to get it right.

“We have a faithful following which we’re looking forward to welcoming back and hope new customers will come into take a look.

“Narrowgate is nearly full of independent shops now so it’s the place to go.”