Search is on for your community heroes

If you’ve got a local hero, Alnwick Town Council wants to hear from you.

It has launched its annual Mayor’s Civic Awards for 2018-2019 and is looking for nominations of people who make a real difference to their community.

There are two categories – adults and young people aged 18 or under.

Nominations can be for an individual, a team or a group of people.

The awards enable individuals and groups to receive formal recognition for their involvement, contribution and dedication to the town.

Last year, 11 people received individual awards and four received group awards.

Mayor Alan Symmonds said: “There are many people who make a real difference to the town, the residents who live here and the tourists who visit.

“They are people who just get on and do what needs to be done without making a fuss and I feel it is important these people get recognition for what they do.”

Awards can be made for a number of areas, including charity work, citizenship, caring, sport or community participation.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Alnwick Town Council website www.alnwick-tc.gov.uk or can be collected or posted out by phoning 01665 602574.Forms can be picked up from Alnwick Town Council, Council Offices, Greenwell Lane.

They need to be returned by Tuesday, April 30 .