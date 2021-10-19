The man went missing after diving off Longstone Island. Picture by Jane Coltman

The diver was reported missing just north of Longstone Island, on the Farnes, on Sunday around 11.30am.

An extensive search of the surrounding area was carried out over a 48 hour period, latterly by police divers, but nothing has been found.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A comprehensive search has been carried out over the last 48 hours for the missing diver, supported by our partners, but sadly the male has not been located.

“Our search has now concluded. The man’s family have been notified and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.”

The maritime search by lifeboat crew and coastguard teams was called off at 12.50pm on Monday.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick had been joined by Seahouses all-weather and inshore lifeboats in the initial search.

They were later joined by lifeboats from Amble, Craster and Berwick as the search continued into the night, along with another Coastguard helicopter from Hull.

Local charter boats and dive boats also joined the search.

The rescue helicopters continued searching through the night, refuelling three times at Eshott Airfield.

Seahouses-all-weather lifeboat was paged again just after 6am on Monday to resume searching but was later stood down.

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “We would like to thank our flanking stations for their tremendous support and assistance put into this search, and the hours their volunteer crews and ours, have spent at sea. Our thoughts are very much with the family and colleagues of the missing diver at this difficult time.”