Seahouses will not get new Shannon lifeboat until 2019

A revised date has been set for the arrival of the Shannon-class lifeboat at Seahouses, with the new boat now expected in 2019.

The RNLI is working closely with the crew to ensure that all volunteers meet the robust training requirements to fulfil all roles on the new pieces of lifesaving equipment, so that crew are fully equipped to be able to operate the lifeboat from Seahouses for the next 25 years.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We will continue to support the crew throughout 2018 with recruitment of a full-time coxswain/mechanic, as well as a fleet coxswain, to ensure that they are operationally ready for the Shannon’s arrival.”

The revised date will have no impact to the current service at Seahouses.

The Grace Darling, the station’s Mersey-class lifeboat, will continue to operate until the Shannon arrives. The Peter Downes, its D-class inshore lifeboat, will also continue to operate throughout.

It was first announced back in November 2014 that Seahouses was set to get a new all-weather lifeboat.

It followed Amble RNLI volunteers launching a £200,000 fund-raising appeal towards the cost of a new lifeboat in July that year.

The town’s Shannon, Elizabeth and Leonard, arrived in November 2016 and was officially named in May this year.