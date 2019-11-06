Seahouses spa therapists win national accolade

Ocean Club staff Nicola Snaith and Jordan Barker.

Nicola has worked at the Ocean Club, part of Seafield Caravan Park, for over eight years while Jordan completed a Level 2 qualification earlier this year and is currently doing her Level 3.Owner Carolyn Britton said: “Thalgo is a French Marine brand who we have worked with for over 15 years and the girls have won the awards nationally which is a tremendous achievement, both for the therapists themselves and also for The Ocean Club to have two national winners.“They work extremely hard which is much appreciated by their clients and The Ocean Club.”Thalgo organised the awards as a way of recognising the commitment and work of its customers.