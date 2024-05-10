Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people on a motorcycle were rescued after being cut off by the tide on Holy Island causeway more than an hour outside the safe crossing times.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched at the request of UK Coastguard at 3:10pm on Thursday April 9, after members of the public reported that two persons on a motorcycle were standing in the rising water and shouting for help after being cut off by the tide.

The lifeboat crew made best speed to the causeway, along with the fire service and coastguard rescue teams.

The fire service made contact with the two casualties and advised them to go into the refuge box, giving them time for the lifeboat to arrive. They were then taken aboard and landed safely on the mainland, into the care of the coastguard.

Danger sign before the Causeway leading to Holy Island.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "The two casualties were German nationals on holiday, and language was an issue, which probably explained their predicament. We hope their unfortunate experience didn’t impact too adversely on their visit."