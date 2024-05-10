Seahouses RNLI called to assist German tourists stranded on Holy Island causeway
Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched at the request of UK Coastguard at 3:10pm on Thursday April 9, after members of the public reported that two persons on a motorcycle were standing in the rising water and shouting for help after being cut off by the tide.
The lifeboat crew made best speed to the causeway, along with the fire service and coastguard rescue teams.
The fire service made contact with the two casualties and advised them to go into the refuge box, giving them time for the lifeboat to arrive. They were then taken aboard and landed safely on the mainland, into the care of the coastguard.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "The two casualties were German nationals on holiday, and language was an issue, which probably explained their predicament. We hope their unfortunate experience didn’t impact too adversely on their visit."
Safe Crossing times were from 7.55am to 1.55pm and unsafe to cross from 1.55pm to 8.30pm.
