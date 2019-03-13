Seahouses Pier work due to start next month

Plans are progressing for the restoration of the main pier in Seahouses this summer in a multi-million pound improvement project.

The £3million scheme, which is being led by Northumberland County Council and fully funded by the Environment Agency, will see the whole pier “re-skinned” over the summer months, ensuring it remains in good condition for years to come.

Exposure to the elements and constant buffeting by the sea means the current pier is in poor condition - with only 10-15 years of usable life left in it.

Coun Glen Sanderson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Local Services, said: “Seahouses Pier is not just an iconic landmark, it’s a key part of the sea defence infrastructure protecting homes and businesses in the harbour area from flood risk from the sea,

“The pier is also of key importance to the local economy, home to numerous businesses and a draw for the thousands of visitors who come to Seahouses throughout the year.

“Unfortunately condition assessments of the pier have identified that the structure is deteriorating at an increasing rate which can’t be slowed with regular maintenance alone.

“We’ve studied a number of options and a thorough overhaul of the pier is definitely the best way forward.”

Work is due to take place between April and September this year, when the weather improves.

Leila Huntington, the Environment Agency’s Flood Risk Manager for the North East, said: “Seahouses pier is an iconic landmark and plays a vital role in tourism and the local economy. It is also a critical sea defence protecting homes and business from flooding from the sea.

‘’We have been working closely with Northumberland County Council to develop and progress the scheme and it’s great to see works about to start on site.

“Restoration of the pier will not only ensure it continues to provide protection against sea flooding to the town and local economy but that it also continues to be an important focal point in the community”

The building works are being done in an extremely sensitive marine conservation area and every effort will be made to prevent or minimise any adverse environmental impacts, with all contractors being closely monitored.