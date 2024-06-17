Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paramedic was taken to Holy Island by lifeboat when the tidal causeway was closed by high water.

Seahouses lifeboat crew were paged by HM Coastgurd around 8.30am on Wednesday.

The North East Ambulance Service was responding to a medical emergency on Holy Island, involving an elderly woman who was ill.

In accordance with the agreed protocol, the ambulance was re-directed to Seahouses lifeboat station.

Seahouses lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

The paramedic was taken to Holy Island, where he was met by a member of the Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team, who conveyed him to the casualty’s location, so that their patient could be assessed and treated.

High tide at Holy Island was at 7.24am, and the causeway was closed by the tide until 10.10am.