Seahouses lifeboat takes ambulance paramedic to Holy Island to treat ill woman
Seahouses lifeboat crew were paged by HM Coastgurd around 8.30am on Wednesday.
The North East Ambulance Service was responding to a medical emergency on Holy Island, involving an elderly woman who was ill.
In accordance with the agreed protocol, the ambulance was re-directed to Seahouses lifeboat station.
The paramedic was taken to Holy Island, where he was met by a member of the Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team, who conveyed him to the casualty’s location, so that their patient could be assessed and treated.
High tide at Holy Island was at 7.24am, and the causeway was closed by the tide until 10.10am.
Seahouses RNLI Volunteer Press Officer Ian Clayton commented: "Once again the RNLI were able to assist our colleagues from the North East Ambulance Service. We are glad we were able to assist the casualty to receive the necessary medical assistance on this occasion.”
