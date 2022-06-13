UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses all-weather lifeboat to take North East Ambulance Service to Holy Island at 10.44pm on Thursday. Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team transported the paramedics to the casualty.

Then, a second emergency launch was requested at 10.26am on Saturday to help a woman with chest pains. Again, the crew were met by local coastguard officers.

The woman was urgently evacuated by lifeboat to Seahouses and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Holy Island causeway. Picture by Jane Coltman

A third call-out in three days came at 1.34pm when UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore lifeboat, to assist a group of paddleboarders, reported in difficulty north of Budle Bay.