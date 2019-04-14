Seahouses lifeboat takes ambulance crew to Holy Island emergency

Seahouses lifeboat was launched this morning to take an ambulance crew to a diabetic emergency on Holy Island.

The all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch by UK Coastguard at 8.28am, with the crew doctor also on board.

The ambulance crew was taken to the island, where they were met by the local coastguard team and escorted to the casualty’s location.

Safe crossing times for today were until 9am and after 12.45pm. High tide at Holy Island was 10:51am.

If the ambulance had tried to reach the island by road, it may not have been safe to evacuate the patient safely, if required, due to the rising tide.

The casualty was treated by the doctor and paramedics and did not need evacuation from the island.

The lifeboat then took the ambulance crew back to Seahouses to collect their vehicle.

This a normal procedure, agreed by a protocol between the North East Ambulance Service, UK Coastguard and the RNLI, for situations when the causeway is closed by the tide.