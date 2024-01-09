Seahouses lifeboat takes ambulance crew to Holy Island after woman taken ill
The tidal causeway was closed so North East Ambulance Service requested assistance from HM Coastguard.
Seahouses all-weather lifeboat was tasked with taking the ambulance crew to Holy Island shortly after 11am on Monday.
Sea conditions were choppy and, on arrival at Holy Island, the ambulance crew were met by the local coastguard rescue team.
After assessment by the paramedics, the air ambulance was requested to take the woman to hospital for treatment.
The ambulance crew then returned aboard the lifeboat to Seahouses to collect their vehicle.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "Our crew were pleased we were able to get assistance to this lady at this difficult time, and we all wish her well and hope she makes a full recovery.”
The RNLI have a protocol for assisting the ambulance service in such situations.