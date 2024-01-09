News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Seahouses lifeboat takes ambulance crew to Holy Island after woman taken ill

An elderly woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling ill on Holy Island.
By Ian Smith
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:16 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The tidal causeway was closed so North East Ambulance Service requested assistance from HM Coastguard.

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat was tasked with taking the ambulance crew to Holy Island shortly after 11am on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sea conditions were choppy and, on arrival at Holy Island, the ambulance crew were met by the local coastguard rescue team.

Most Popular
Seahouses RNLI.Seahouses RNLI.
Seahouses RNLI.

After assessment by the paramedics, the air ambulance was requested to take the woman to hospital for treatment.

The ambulance crew then returned aboard the lifeboat to Seahouses to collect their vehicle.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "Our crew were pleased we were able to get assistance to this lady at this difficult time, and we all wish her well and hope she makes a full recovery.”

The RNLI have a protocol for assisting the ambulance service in such situations.

Related topics:Holy IslandSeahousesNorth East Ambulance Service